Two arrested for grand larceny

Two men from Washington County were arrested Tuesday by Cleveland police.

Dustin McDaniel, 25, of Greenville was charged with grand larceny and possession of burglary tools. He was arrested after allegedly stealing a trailer and a Polaris Razor. Russell Townsend, 31, of Avon was charged with grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony fleeing.

The men were in the area of the 1200 block of Yale Street. Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham said, "When officers attempted to stop the men, they fled a short distance and were apprehended. They are in the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility."

Bond for McDaniel was set for $10,000. No bond was set for Townsend. Citizens are urged to contact Crime Stoppers if they suspect a crime is being committed at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Cleveland Police Department at 843-3611.