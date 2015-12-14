Wreck claims life

On Friday December 11, 2015 at 6:03p.m., troopers along with Sunflower County deputies and Sunflower County fire rescue officials were called to a two vehicle accident on US Highway 49 near Parchman.

Vehicle one, a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 37 year old Stephanie Rogers from Ruleville was traveling north on US 49 when it collided with a deer in the roadway. After impact, the Malibu traveled into the southbound lane of US 49 and collided head on with vehicle two, a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 47 year old Michael White from Moorhead, which was traveling south on US 49.

Rogers died at the scene from injuries she sustained in the accident. White and a passenger, 39-year-old Lamont Curtis from Hollandale, were not seriously injured.

The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation's accident investigation team.