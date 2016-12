Crime report 12-4-15 to 12-17-15 for county

On December 4 James Hatcher of P.O. Box 61 in Cleveland was arrested for assault to create fear.

On December 5 Steven Ramiz of 601 Lee St in Cleveland was arrested for trespassing.

On December 5 Johnathan Parrott of 307 McClain Ave in Cleveland was arrested for harassment.

On December 7 Cecil Sanders of 402 Shady Lane in Duncan was arrested for assault to create fear and trespassing.

On December 7 Darius Sellers of 800 Shamrock Apt 806 in Cleveland was arrested for harassment.

On December 8 Kenneth Walker of 23 Morgan Road in Mound Bayou was arrested for child support.

On December 8 Oscar Griffin of 1202 Campton Rd. in Shelby was arrested for child support.

On December 8 Tina Tyler of 1001 Moore in Cleveland was arrested for domestic violence.

On December 8 Curtis Watson of 72 Noblin Rd in Cleveland was arrested for domestic violence simple.

On December 10 Aerial C. Wolfe of 114 Huei Street in Cleveland was arrested for malicious mischief.

On December 10, Gregory Collins of 109 North Broadway Apt. E3 in Shelby was arrested for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

On December 11, Dominique Collins of 318 W. Alexander Street in Greenville was arrested for public drunkenness.

On December 11 Fabian A. Curry of 514 Scott St. in Shaw was arrested for trespassing, assault to create fear, and simple assault.

On December 12 Robert Mayhall of 1015 Bell Street in Cleveland was arrested for domestic violence.

On December 12, Karen T. Fox of 678 Sandpitt Rd in Shaw was arrested for false pretense.

On December 13 Darren Scott of 404 Lee St in Cleveland was arrested for no driver's license and reckless driving.

On December 13 Jeremell Thomas of 303 Bynum Rd in Winstonville, was arrested for creating family disturbance.

On December 16 Carl Spann, Jr. of 107 Davis Avenue in Mound Bayou was arrested for failure to comply.

On December 16 Patsy Hobbs of 1171 Gamwyn Dr. in Greenville was arrested for false pretense.

On December 17 Jessica Walker of 64 Luckford Rd in Pace was arrested for disturbing the peace and destruction of state property.

On December 17 Daniel Canady of 330 16 Section Rd in Shelby was arrested for disturbing the peace and destruction of state property.

On December 17 Elizabeth Ann Thomas of 304 Illinois Central in Boyle was arrested for disturbing the peace.

Cleveland CRIME REPORT 12-10 to 12-16

On December 10, Stephen Woods of 102 2nd Street B in Cleveland was arrested for simple assault-domestic violence.

On December 19, Freddie Lee Bush of 1015 Brown Street in Cleveland was arrested for uttering counterfeit instruments, contempt of court and failure to pay fine.

On December 10 Christopher J. Morgan of 813 Aloe in Cleveland was arrested for burglary-breaking and entering dwelling house, and contempt of court, failure to appear and answer.

On December 11 Sammie L. Glenn of 410 Oak St in Ruleville was arrested for no driver's license, no tag and failure to have motor vehicle insurance.

On December 11, Timothy Donald Medders of 703 Farmer Street in Cleveland was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On December 10 Johnathon Jones of 703 Hadley Street in Cleveland was arrested for profanity or drunkenness in a public place.

On December 11 Marquitta Horsely of 1088 Smith Avenue in Memphis, TN was arrested for malicious mischief, contempt of court, not following order of court.

On December 11 Karl Ohlquist of 1920 Hickory Street was arrested for begging.

On December 11 Payton Dwayne McFarland of 603 College Street in Cleveland was arrested for petit larceny, simple assault-domestic violence, creating fear.

On December 13 Milton Smith Jr. of 1129 S. Chrisman Avenue in Cleveland was arrested for probation violation.

On December 13 Moniqes (Monek) Jones Matthews of 1210 S. Chrisman Ave in Cleveland was arrested for contempt of court, not following order of court.

On December 14 Otis Christian of 1105 Stamps Cove in Cleveland was arrested for false pretense by obtaining signature or thing of value with intent to defraud.

On December 14 Latia Lee of 1404 Aloe Avenue in Cleveland was arrested for simple assault.

On December 15 Dylan Anthony Crouch of 3541 East Natchez Trace in Fayetteville, AR was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and running a stop sign.

On December 15 Lashandra Sharee Drummer of 200 Ruben Smith Sr. CR 3-D in Cleveland was arrested for child restraint violation.

On December 15 Korey Aka Corey Lake of 819 Jackson St in Cleveland was arrested for burglary of a commercial building, cars, etc., contempt of court, failure to pay fine.

On December 15, Eddie Dewyane Lynom of 807 Church Street in Cleveland was arrested for false information and shoplifting.

On December 15, Christopher Antonio Winford of 928 Church Street in Cleveland was arrested for contempt of court, not following order of court.

On December 16, Roger L. Horn of 32 Hill Circle in Renova was arrested for contempt of court, and failure to pay a fine.