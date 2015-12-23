Whirly bird transformed into reminder of love at Christmas

Marjorie Sappington stands with her whirly bird beside the Christmas tree her mother decorated for many years.

Christmas is a time for miracles, family, good food, and twinkling lights, and Marjorie Sappington of Cleveland enjoys all of these during the holiday season.

Her trees are up and her lights are hanging the day after Halloween every single year, with many new additions to the front lawn. However, one item in her home holds more Christmas joy and spirit than any other and that is her "whirly bird" that hangs in the kitchen window.

The gold whirly bird is 60-years-old.

The whirly bird is a Christmas tree star that has twinkling lights and spins and shines once it's plugged in. It has hung in the window as long as she's lived in her home on Lamar Street and before that it hung in the window of her childhood home in Shelby.

When Sappington was only six years old she was already used to several Christmas traditions. Sappington's mother, Patsy Maureen Gazelle, was a firm believer in order and sophistication, especially when it came to Christmas décor.

"Every year she'd take the tree to Memphis to have it flocked. Nothing was allowed on it except for white lights. Everything was uniform. Each ornament was hung just right, with only certain colors used, and angel hair was placed delicately on the branches," said Sappington.

She remembers having to tread softly through the living room where her mother entertained guests because there was a fear of something on the tree falling out of place. But Sappington was a sunflower in a field of daisies and, despite her mother's demand for uniformity, she fell in love with twinkling lights, bright Christmas decorations, and big bold colors, so when she saw the whirly bird in the window of a gas station it was love at first sight.

"I begged her to put it on the Christmas tree but she wouldn't. You see, the focus of our home was that Christmas tree and it's decoration. But my focus that year was my whirly bird," she said.

Sappington was incredibly close to her father, Harlan Gazelle, who was a dentist and was known for having a kind heart. One evening, he came through their door holding the whirly bird.

"He'd gone to the gas station to purchase it. He hung it in my bedroom window," she said.

As Sappington remembered the day her whirly bird came home she grinned and watched it's lights from her seat at the kitchen table.

Then she chuckled. "Of course, my mother retired to her bedroom and no supper was prepared for the evening. She even hung a 'do not disturb' sign on the door. But my room faced the backyard rather than the front so it couldn’t be seen and Daddy took me to get a cheeseburger instead," she said.

For years the whirly bird hung in her bedroom window, despite her mother's annoyance at the twinkling lights and gold tinsel hanging from the star. After a family tragedy, the whirly bird went missing for a time. Sappington was a sophomore at Delta State University when her family's lives changed.

However, despite hardships, the whirly bird returned when a family member found it. "I wasn't sure that was it. He said it was some ugly Christmas ornament. I asked 'does it twinkle?'"

Sappington grew quiet for a time as she watched the lights twinkle on the star. There are many other twinkling lights in her home, including three trees, with absolutely no order to their decorations, but each one holding perfection in its own way.

"You know," she said, "sometimes it makes me want to cry. I loved my Daddy so much and the whirly bird reminds me that it doesn't matter what tragedies may happen because the memories of love makes it all go away."

Sappington reminisced about pleading with her father to drive her around town to see the twinkling lights.

"Daddy would take me by all of the houses to see the blinking lights and I just remember saying 'ooooh wee.' I absolutely loved them," she said.

Now, the three trees in her home are all very different and covered in lights. Her front yard is absolute Christmas chaos, with Santas, white lights, colored lights, sleighs, blinking lights, and multiple blow-up decorations. Once her parents moved to a small apartment in Jackson, they purchased a smaller green tree that wasn't flocked but still decorated by her mother.

That tree now stands in her kitchen and is covered in the original lights but with green Ninja Turtle ornaments Sappington made for her grandson.

"He loves the trees and ornaments. He helps put up the decorations with his granddaddy," she said.

Sappington once again became mesmerized by the twinkling lights in the window. It's seen better days. The whirly bird is a bit more crinkled than the day her daddy brought it home, some of the lights hang loosely, and at one point a few went out and were repaired by her husband.

But it's not about how bright the lights twinkle, or that the tinsel shines just so; the whirly bird is a constant reminder of a father's love for his daughter, that memories and love are the key and stronghold for difficult times, and that Christmas spirit lasts much longer than just 31 days.