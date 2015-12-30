2015 ends with closings

As many begin to fill champagne flutes to toast in the New Year, businesses all over Bolivar County will close their doors to ring in 2016 with their own families.

All federal and state government offices will be closed.

The Bolivar Commercial will not publish New Year's Day with the next publication date being Monday.

The city halls of Cleveland, Drew, Boyle, Mound Bayou, Pace, Rosedale, Ruleville and Shelby will be closed New Year's Day.

The Bolivar County Courthouses in Cleveland and Rosedale will be closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

All banks will be closed Friday. The U.S. Post Office will be open on New Year's Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on New Year's Day.

The Bolivar County Library System will be closed until Jan. 3. Delta State University will be closed until Jan. 7. The Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce will be closed until Jan. 7.

All Bolivar County school districts will be closed. RES garbage collection will run New Year's Eve but not New Year's Day. Regions Bank and Planter's Bank will close at 2 p.m. on New Year's Eve and be closed on New Year's Day.

Renasant, Cleveland State Bank, Guaranty Bank and State Bank and Trust will all have regular hours on New Year's Eve and be closed on New Year's Day.