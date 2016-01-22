Naginbhai Thakorbhai Patel, 53, of Ruleville passed away at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2016, in Ruleville. First visitation was from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home. A second visitation was from 10 a.m-noon Friday, January 22, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services immediately followed beginning at noon Friday, January 22, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Kiritahai officiating. Mr. Patel was born in India on February 27, 1962, to Thakorbhai Lallubbhai Patel and Gangaben Thakorbhai Patel. On July 8, 1982, he married Bhanuben Bhikhabhai Patel in India.

He worked in the motel industry until his retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Bhanuben Patel. He is survived by his son, Chetan Patel; grandson, Rohan Patel; daughter, Mayuri Patel; and grandson, Manav Shankar. To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.rayfuneralhome.net