Steve P. Cage, 44, of Alligator formerly of Duncan, died Monday, December 21, 2015, at his home.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2016, at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Chapel M.B. Church in Winstonville with Rev. Jefferick Butler officiating.

Burial will follow in Sunrise Cemetery in Duncan under the direction of Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

There will be no visitation. Survivors include brothers Lee Andrew Jones of Duncan and John Cage of Helena, Ark.; sister Charlene Cage of Merigold; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.