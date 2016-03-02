MDE to host literacy meeting

The Mississippi Department of Education is holding five meetings throughout the state for parents of kindergarten through third grade students to share information on how they can help their child become better readers.

The meetings provide an overview of the Literacy-Based Promotion Act and teach strategies that parents can use at home to help their children improve their reading.

The meeting for this region will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ewing Hall on Delta State's campus.

"Parents are their child's first teacher, and reading with children is a proven way to promote early literacy," said Dr. Kymyona Burk, state literacy director.

"Helping to make sure children are reading on grade level by third grade is one of the most important things a parent can do to prepare their children for their future."

The Literacy-Based Promotion Act focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop the reading skills required for fourth grade.

The legislation requires that third grade students who do not meet reading standards by the end of the school year will not be promoted to fourth grade, unless they meet standards for exemption.

The Literacy-Based Promotion Act has made reading instruction a major focus of kindergarten through third grade.

Throughout the school year, teachers have been providing intensive reading instruction to students reading below grade level.

Parent involvement is also critical to students' success.

"By reading with their child for 20 minutes per day and making a few simple strategies a part of their daily routine, parents can make a positive impact on their child's success in school," Burk said.

North Bolivar Consolidated School District Superintendent Johnnie Vick said, "The North Bolivar Consolidated Schools will be offering transportation for parents on Thursday.

“I would like to see a large percent of our parents at Delta State.

“Bus pickup will start at Brooks Elementary in Duncan at 5 p.m., Broad Street in Shelby at 5:15 p.m. and I.T.M in Mound Bayou at 5:30 p.m.

It is vital that teachers and parents are working together; the workshop will offer valuable literacy information to parents and help put them in a better position to help their children. "