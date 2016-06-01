When it comes to dedication for the Mississippi Delta, Abe Hudson Jr. is a definite bell ringer.

Hudson is running for the Mississippi House of Representatives District 29.

“In my opinion, I feel like the Mississippi Delta is one of the most amazing places in Mississippi. I don’t believe often times we are perceived that way,” said Hudson.

“We are looked at as the worst part of this state and I want to go to the legislature and remind them that the Mississippi Delta is important and lead the charge to get resources back to our area.”

Hudson said because of his experience as a lobbyist in Washington, Leflore and Sunflower counties he has insight in working with the legislature and how to secure recourses for the area.

“I currently work at Delta State University, where I head the DEBTS Program as director. In this role, I assist and support entrepreneurs in becoming more financially cultured.

“Previous to that, I was a visiting professor for a year at Delta State, where I taught four classes per semester. This venture gave me the opportunity to be involved in the academic arena, and really understand what it means to connect with younger individuals who are the driving force behind our future world,” said Hudson.

Hudson is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, obtaining a degree in marketing.

He holds two masters degrees, one in finance and the other in business, both from Mississippi State University.

Currently he is pursuing a Ph.D. in Urban & Regional Planning at Jackson State University.

“I have a loving wife named Adrienne, and a beautiful daughter named Abee who are both part of the inspiration behind my work,” said Hudson.

“I believe that I am a very qualified candidate. I am hopeful and optimistic that the citizens of Bolivar and Sunflower counties feel the same way.

“There were candidate forums hosted in Cleveland, Rosedale, Mound Bayou and Drew. I and only one other candidate attended them all. Due to all previous facts, I am really hopeful that the citizens of the respective counties realize that I am excited about serving them.

“I will make it my upmost duty to ensure I do everything I can to continue to get to know the people and give them a chance to get to know me, while dedicating my time to raising the standards of the great Mississippi Delta,” he said.

The election will be held Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.