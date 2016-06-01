MHP releases weekend stats

After patrolling the roads for Memorial Day Weekend the Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the holiday totals. Troop D, which encompasses the Delta, including Bolivar County, issued 20 DUIs and one drug arrest.

D also had 605 hazard tickets, which range from speeding tickets to reckless driving, and 312 non-hazard tickets, which range from not having a driver's license to not having insurance.

Troop D had a total of 940 tickets including 14 child restraint violation and 223 seat belt violations for the Troop D District. Troop D had a total of 18 collisions with none of them being alcohol related and no fatalities but 9 total injuries.

The grand total for the state was 132 total collisions investigated, three alcohol related collisions, 49 total injuries, one fatal collision, and two fatalities wearing seatbelts.

Statistics show that passenger vehicle occupants are buckling up more during the day, but not enough at night.

This mobilization is created to crackdown on violators 24-7, but a strong enforcement effort is urged between the nighttime hours of 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. due to the significant number of violators and fatal crashes during this time.

Nearly half of the 21,022 passenger vehicle occupants who were killed on our nation's roadways in 2014 were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the fatal crashes, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The statistics are worse among teens and young adults: Of passenger vehicle occupants 13 to 15 and 18 to 34 years old who were killed in crashes, 59 percent and 57 percent, respectively, were not buckled up—the highest percentages of all age groups. Within the 18-34 age group, males who were killed in crashes were unrestrained 59 percent of the time.

The National Safety Council's recommends buckling up every trip, every time – even when traveling a short distance. As summer continues, there are several tips to remember for safe traveling: Reduce your speed. More speeding-related fatalities occur during the summer months than any other time of year; Refrain from using cell phones or devices – hands-free or handheld – when driving; Place children in age-appropriate safety seats; Designate a sober driver or take alternate transportation if you consume alcohol. Do not get behind the wheel. Impairment begins with the first drink; Drive defensively and exercise caution, especially during bad weather.