Teenager fatally shot Sunday

On Sunday, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a call located at 233 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male juvenile inside the residence. This person appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the chest an was identified as Jaylon Campbell, 15, originally of Cleveland.

As of Tuesday, two individuals had been charged in his death. One is a 14-year-old male of Jonestown. He has been charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence.

The other is Darnell Dye of Jonestown, who has been charged wit tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Bolivar Commercial is withholding the name of the teen in accordance with the law because he is a juvenile.

If it is determined he is being charged as an adult, he name will be released. Judge Jesse Burton set the teen’s bond at $2,500 and set no bond for Dye.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office maintains this as an ongoing death investigation. Campbell was a student at Margaret Green Junior High School in Cleveland. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2016, at St. Paul M.B. Church. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service at 2 p.m. He is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, and other relatives.