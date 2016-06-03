Enjoy an old fashioned summer day

Good Old Fashioned Day is right around the corner so grab your jacks, stop watching Howdy Doody and head to downtown Cleveland on June 11.

Each year the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce sponsors this fun event, which features games, photos, and food.

According to Lisa Cooley, Team Cleveland/Main Street Manager, "Cleveland's Old Fashioned Day is the brain child of Meg McGee.

Meg lived in South Carolina and they had an event like this in her town to thank the locals for supporting small business. "It's a way for our local merchants to provide something free and say thanks to patrons for their support throughout the year.

“Everything is free — free food, free music, free games. It's been a popular and successful event because it's one of the few events you'll find where you don't have to spend any money," said Cooley.

The chamber continues to create and promote events that take place downtown because "we know that having a vibrant downtown helps to support our local merchants. We try to hold events and encourage others to hold events that will get people out of their homes and into the community where they can shop, dine and spend money in our local economy," said Cooley.

"We love constantly having things to do in Cleveland so that people will stay here and support our local businesses rather than leaving to find entertainment. We are so lucky to have groups like Keep Cleveland Boring, the Farmer's Market and Crosstie which help to keep our community vibrant," she said.

Cleveland's Old Fashioned Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the downtown Greenstrip.

The Cleveland Farmer's Market begins at 9 a.m. and the chamber wants to encourage people to come out early and support the market as well.

There will be live music and Bingo card pickup and drop off at the Martin and Sue King Railroad Heritage Train Museum, an old time selfie station will be setup at the caboose, horse shoes, bean bag toss and many more games and activities will be setup near the train station.

RC Cola and hot dogs will be given out at the downtown gazebo while supplies last.

A bounce house, checkers and arts and craft activities will be setup along the entire green street.

There will be an old-fashioned fire truck parked on the north side of the depot. Also, many downtown merchants will be handing out free goodies like lemonade and cotton candy.

The Bingo contest will replace the normal scavenger hunt and bingo cards can be picked up at the train museum.

“Participants will go from store to store to get their bingo cards signed and we will give out $5 gift cards for Delta Dairy and The Sweetery for 20 lucky bingo winners,” said Cooley.