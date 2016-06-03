Grammy offers free admission to military

Grammy Museum Mississippi is one of more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense The program will run through Labor Day.

Leadership support for Blue Star Families programming and promotional materials has been provided by MetLife Foundation.

The program also provides families an opportunity to enjoy the nation's cultural heritage and learn more about their new communities after a military move.

The complete list of participating museums is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums. “We are excited to participate in this program. Service members and their families are so important to our communities,” said Emily Havens, executive director of Grammy Museum Mississippi.

“This is a great way for the Museum to honor their service and sacrifice.” “The Blue Star Museums program is a fun, free activity for military families to enjoy during the summer months,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu.

“The program is also a great way for service member families to connect to their new communities, and it can provide a meaningful way for families to reconnect after deployment. The Blue Star Museums program is also a perfect way for the arts community to say ‘thank you’ to our service members and their families for the sacrifices they make on our behalf, every day,” she said.

“Blue Star Museums has grown into a nationally recognized program that service members and their families look forward to each year,” said Blue Star Families Chief Executive Officer Kathy Roth-Douquet.

“It helps bring our local military and civilian communities together, and offers families fun and enriching activities in their home towns. We are thrilled with the continued growth of the program and the unparalleled opportunities it offers.”

The effort to recruit museums has involved partnerships with the American Alliance of Museums, the Association of Art Museum Directors, the Association of Children’s Museums, the American Association of State and Local History, and the Association of Science-Technology Centers.

This year’s Blue Star Museums represent not just fine arts museums, but also science museums, history museums, nature centers, and dozens of children’s museums.

Among this year’s new participants are the Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover, New Hampshire, the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History in Pacific Grove, California, the Rochester Museum & Science Center in Rochester, New York, and El Rancho de las Golondrinas, a living history museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico.