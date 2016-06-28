Afternoon wreck shuts down highway

Wrecked semi truck on U.S. Highway 61

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers along with Bolivar County Sheriff's Department and Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department were called to an accident on U.S. Highway 61 near Merigold.



According to Trooper Tony Dunn, Roy Caston, 56, of Bolivar County was traveling south on U.S. 61 driving a John Deere backhoe when a tractor trailer pulling a mobile home attempted to pass.

Clinton Warrem, 36, of Sulligent, Ala. drove the tractor trailer and when he attempted to pass the backhoe he collided with it.

"As he continued south the mobile home he was hauling collided with the backhoe as well. Caston, the backhoe driver, was taken to Bolivar County Medical Center with moderate injuries. Warren was not injured in the accident. Traffic was tied up for several hours from debris from the accident," said Dunn.



The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.