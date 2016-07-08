Add vaccines to the back-to-school list

As the amount of days between summer and the upcoming school year becomes shorter and shorter, student health should be a top priority on the to do list. Add a doctor's visit to your back-to-school list this summer to ensure that your child's immunizations are up-to-date.

Parents in Bolivar County are reminded that children entering school are required to be vaccinated against a variety of diseases.

The Bolivar County Health Department has scheduled the following days for immunizations, Monday, July 18 and July 25, as well as Aug. 1, 4, and 5.

Walk-ins will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the designated days. Amanda Mims, the immunization nurse for District 3, said, "Vaccines that children receive will protect them from diseases that can be fatal, if those individuals aren't vaccinated.

”Also Mississippi does a good job of keep children vaccinated, so we don't see the same global outbreaks such as whooping cough and measles. In a scenario where there are children who are immune system happens to be immunization compromised, they are ultimately protected because of the children who do get the immunization shots," she said.

Most health insurance plans cover the cost of vaccines, though parents may want to check with health insurance provider before going to the doctor. If parents don't have insurance or if insurance does not cover vaccines, the Vaccines for Children Program may be able to help. To find eligibility, visit the VFC website or ask a child's doctor. As a reminder, please don’t wait to update.

Parents and students of all ages are urged to plan ahead and get required vaccinations before the back-to-school rush that is typically seen in August.

To schedule an appointment, contact the Bolivar County Health Department at (662) 843-2706. More information is available at www.msdh.ms.gov under Public Services.