Robert Eley of Eley|Barkley Engineering and Architecture recently discussed additional funding for the infrastructure with the Bolivar County Board of Supervisors.

"The Mississippi Association of Supervisors along with County Engineers Association and the Mississippi Economic Council and Mississippi Municipal League and a host of other entities in the state are going to make a concerted effort this year to try and get additional funding for county and state aid roads, statewide," said Eley.

After attending a meeting in Stoneville, Eley said he would like the board of supervisors to invite Sen. Willie Simmons, along with others, to discuss additional.

Supervisor James McBride explained, "This is about funding for not only state and federal bridges and roads; this is a method for funding for local roads, our county roads and bridges.

“The amount of money that we are getting is not enough to support the infrastructure requirement to be maintained, and that's the main thing," said McBride.

Eley and McBride explained to the board that the amount of taxes has to increase in order to get the funding to reconstruct the roads and bridges.

Since 1987, Mississippi has had the lowest amount of taxes at the gas pump, which amounts to 18.4 cents per gallon. Gas taxes go to infrastructure.

Eley said construction costs have gone up but revenue has gone down and the reason is because cars are more fuel-efficient.

"Even though gas has been up to $4 in the past, it is still 18.4 cents per gallon, even back down to $2, it is still 18.4 cents," Eley said.

There have been proposals recently discussed by lawmakers that include an increase in the state's gas tax.

McBride said, "If we are going to have adequate roads for our farmers, school buses, and local transportation period, we're going to have to do something about our roads and bridges, and that's going to require more money.

"The senator is in the process along with others to come up with a method for the funding of the roads and bridges, local, state and across the nation," said McBride.

Simmons is chairman of the Highways and Transportation Committee.

McBride said he and the board, along with Simmons and others who are involved in the decision-making process, are soon going to discuss plans about the funding and later address the public about it.