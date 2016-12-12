During a recent Bolivar County Board of Supervisors meeting, Emergency Management Director Bill Quinton presented to the board an emergency program, called Mississippi Wireless Integrated Network Plan, which was initiated by the state.

MWIN is a system of communication that will be used by public agencies in the state.

"The system is used to let people know when we are under extreme weather conditions," Quinton said.

The MSWIN will be tied in with satellite radio nets such as the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency for interoperability.

According to the Mississippi Wireless Communication Commission website, interoperability refers to the ability of emergency responders to work seamlessly with other systems or products without any efforts.

Quinton said when the old 800-radio system they use now goes down that is when the MSWIN will be in full effect.

"We use it now under certain circumstances, but when that first system goes we will used the MSWIN," Quinton said.

Law enforcement, EMA, the road department, public works, and the fire department will be apart of MSWIN program.

"I really like the program for how it is going to benefit Bolivar County," Quinton said.

Quinton explained that MSWIN program costs around $2 million.

MSWIN has 97 percent all-weather, mobile radio coverage.

MSWIN was designed to get the right information to the right people, in the right place, and at the right time.

Supervisor James McBride said, "This program is going to be great for Bolivar County, people from all over will be made aware when major catastrophes such as tornadoes and hurricanes come through."