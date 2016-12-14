Congressman Bennie Thompson speaks about the redevelopment of Eastgate to the audience during the Eastgate Groundbreaking ceremony at the United Family Life Center in Cleveland on Monday.

Many state officials joined to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eastgate Redevelopment project Monday at the United Family Life Center in Cleveland.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, Sen. Willie Simmons and USDA Rural Development State Director Trina George, along with others, came to celebrate the hard work South Delta Regional Housing Agency and Collins Development has been doing.

The Eastgate subdivision in Cleveland was constructed around the 1970s. The subdivision consisted of about 200 homes in the beginning, but over the years, the housing stock began to decline.

"At the time of the Eastgate construction, it was a thriving and vibrant neighborhood," said Terrence Rash, United Family Life Center director.

"This project is the most exciting thing I've done since I've been with South Delta, so it's a great, great opportunity for me to look at doing the same thing to these other sites, because we serve six counties. I'm just looking forward to it, and I am just really excited," said SDRHA Executive Director Patricia Logan, who has worked with housing for over 30 years.

The other counties in SDRHA jurisdiction are Washington, Humphreys, Sunflower, Issaquena and Sharkey.

"My next project is to see which of these counties I want to select next. I am looking forward to that," Logan said.

The subdivision will consists of 53 three bedroom homes with one bathroom, 57 four bedroom homes with one and one half baths, and six five bedroom homes with two bathrooms.

These ranch style homes range from 969 square feet to 1,454 square feet.

Rash said, "There is also a park area that we propose to return to the neighborhood, and there will also be a playground installed for the children."

Thompson said, "What this project represents is partnership, people working together, especially people of goodwill, and now we will now have families living in sanitary housing."

Thompson who has been involved with affordable housing for years said there will be responsibilities that come with the new homes that the residents will have to abide by.

George said, "What I see here gives me great pleasure to be the state director at this wonderful time because we are responsible for rural community and economic development, and to see this project ongoing is just great."

George said their portion of the program that funded the Eastgate project was $6.4 million and they were glad to spend it.

Rash explained the scope of work is extensive and that it involved gutting the houses back to the studs and renovating them to a condition of a new home.

New energy efficient central HVAC equipment will be installed; kitchen cabinets, flooring, plumbing, energy efficient windows, and new architectural shingles will also be installed on the new homes.

Rash said, "New front porches are also being added on to all of the homes, and all of the existing driveways are being removed and replaced."

Collins Development President Chris Collins said, "We just want to thank everyone who made this project a reality. It's very hard, and it couldn't have been done without everyone who is in this room today."

"We are just glad to see South Delta along with the other partners, private and public come together to serve the needs of the Mississippi Delta," George said.

Rash said, "As you can see, we are excited about this project, very excited."

Logan said she cannot wait to see the outcome of new homes, and she is very grateful for the opportunity.