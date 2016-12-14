The Cleveland Career Development & Technology Center is conducting a shoe collection drive to raise funds for Educators Rising, a student organization for the Teacher Academy class.

Educators Rising organization will earn funds based on the number of pairs collected, as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated goods.

The money will benefit the students by allowing them to attend the Educators Rising State Competition in Jackson in February.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes to the Cleveland Career Development & Technology Center located at 601 Third Street.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations.

Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive," said Jennifer Williams, Teacher Academy instructor. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone,” added Williams.

The shoe drive will run through Jan. 6.

Email Jennifer Williams at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 662-843-8818 if a pick up is need for the footwear.

If needed, individuals who donate shoes can receive a letter that documents the donation for tax purposes.