The Student Consolidation Advisory Committee presented to the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees potential new high school names for the 2017-2018 school year.

The students who met with the board were two students from East Side High School, Jamese Green and Olecia James, one student from Cleveland High School, Kaylin Winters, and a student from D.M. Smith Middle School, Yazmin Graham.

The names suggested by the students were Central Bolivar High School, Cleveland Central High School, and Cleveland High School.

Green said, "It was our understanding that we would make the best decision not only for ourselves but for the entire student body and generations to come."

The colors and mascot for Central Bolivar High School would be Braves and the colors will be gold and purple.

The colors and mascot for Cleveland Central High School would be Wolves and colors will be black and purple.

The colors for Cleveland High School will remain black and gold and its mascot would be Trojan.

The students believed choosing Cleveland High School and keeping the colors black and gold with the Trojan as the mascot would be a compromise to both high schools.

A total of 27 students are members of the Student Consolidation Advisory Committee, and the entire student body of the high schools and junior high schools will vote on the new name.

Superintendent Jacquelyn Thigpen said the students wanted to vote on the new school name before everyone got out for the holidays.

However due to scheduling they will vote after the holiday break.

Thigpen said, "We have requested from the election commission that they be allowed to use the actual voting machine."

Two voting machines will be placed in each school.

Trustee Todd Fuller asked if the information that was being presented was for the board's information or would they be able to approve the students' selections before the students could vote.

Fuller was told the information was just being presented for the boards knowledge.

"I do have a problem with the third choice. I think it needs to be something completely different," said Fuller.

James said, "On this whole journey, it's been what the parents want, what the judge wants, and now that we have a chance as a student body to pick what we want, we thought that it would actually be a good compromise."

Fuller said he thinks it is a mistake to have anything of the existing schools.

Fuller said he believes though the name would not be a problem for the students; it may be a problem with the alumni from both schools.

"We're the ones attending the school and graduating from the school, so their opinion doesn't matter," James said.

"The two schools actually have two things they can keep of their own. Cleveland High keeps the school, itself, and its name, and East Side keeps its mascot and its colors," James said.