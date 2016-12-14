Rosedale voters have one again selected Carey Estes as their mayor during Monday’s municipal election.

Rosedale has a special dispensation from the Mississippi Legislature and therefore holds its elections and city meetings at different times than other municipalities.

According to the city clerk, affidavit and absentee votes still need to be counted and then the results need to be certified before they are official.

She said of the four city council elections two were unseated.

Unofficially in Ward I, Gregory Johnson lost his seat by six votes to Debra Smith, 93-99 respectively.

In Ward II Charles Turner with 102 votes took the council seat from Alex w. Booth, who received 46 votes

In Ward III, James Bolden received 61 votes and ran unopposed.

Tracy Robinson holds the councilman seat for Ward IV with 90 votes compared to Carlton Matthews’ 56 votes.

Five candidates ran for mayor.

Estes received 295 votes; Pamela D. Tucker, 151; Nathaniel Mayfield, 83; Johnny Lee Todd; 45; and Issiac Green, 16.