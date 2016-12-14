Stedmond Ware is sharing the journey of his life through his newly published book of poetry, “Mosaic Journey: Pieces of Me.”

There will be a book signing on Thursday at the Delta Arts Alliance from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

According to the summary of the book, available on the jacket, “This collection of poetry illustrates the journey of a country boy from the heart of the Mississippi Delta, the reflections of his life, and the lives of those around him…Mosaic Journey: Pieces of Me consists of different segments of time, joined together to create an assortment of art, culture, and love.”

Ware said writing poetry is something he has always enjoyed and done for several years.

“I’ve been writing since I was in high school. I’m originally from Greenwood. I graduated from Greenwood High School in 2008 and attended Mississippi State (University) with a degree in psychology. I just graduated Saturday from Delta State (University) with a master’s in community development.

“I’ve always written poetry and enjoyed it because it was a shorter read but it is just as impactful as reading an entire novel. I believe there’s something very powerful about being able to sum up an entire story in so few words. I like poetry and the feeling it emoted. I’ve always enjoyed that,” he said.

Ware said he gathers his inspiration from the world and people around him.

“My biggest inspiration was my journey from the beginning up until this point. There have been so many influential people in my life. My family, friends, and people in my life inspire me. The delta in general inspires me.

“The fact that I was born here really shows that it was an influential thing. Even all the way down to the architecture of the Delta inspired my writing and had a great deal to do with my few of literary poetry,” said Ware.

Ware said it was important to him for the title to express the heart of the book.

“I wanted the title of something that encompasses it. There are different segments. Some I wrote in high school and others are from a few months ago. Each one is a different period of my life or the life of someone I once knew. That’s where the title mosaic came from. I thought of stained glass and different pieces of colored glass placed together in order to create something beautiful. This is definitely a mosaic collection of poetry,” he said.

Ware published through DT Productions in Atlanta, Ga.

“My agent is Damon Thomas. I connected with him through a friend here. He’s a ghostwriter, but he didn’t help write any poetry he just helped with the publication process. We published through amazon and so it’s available online through Amazon.com

“It was about a 6-month process in making sure the information was correct and figuring out what the graphics were going to be and what we wanted to convey with this collection.

It was a wonderful process and I enjoyed it. It teaches you a lot of a business perspective,” he said.

Ware is excited for the book signing, especially the venue.

“I’m very pleased to be partnering with them. They echo a lot of what it is I want to put out in the community, which is to continue to pursue your life through the arts. I’ll be there signing books and taking books. I also did a book signing in Greenwood this past weekend at the Greenwood Senior Citizen Center. I’ll also be featured at the Art Place Festival in Greenwood on Saturday,” he said.

For more information visit www.amazon.com/Mosaic-Journey-Pieces-Stedmond-Ware.