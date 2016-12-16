The Master Gardener's program of Bolivar County held an open house on Monday at the Extension Building to honor their success.

In the Mississippi Master Gardener's program, individuals are trained and certified in consumer horticulture and relate areas.

The statewide Coordinator of Master Gardener Program, Dr. Lelia Scott Kelly, said the program in Bolivar County is one of 62 counties that have the program, and it is administrated through the county extension office.

"Statewide, we have over a little over a 1,000 volunteers," said Kelly.

The Master Gardeners have accumulated 67,000 volunteer hours statewide.

Kelly said, "When you put a monetary value on their volunteer hours, it's like $1.6 million to the people of Mississippi. So that's an amazing contribution in service and it does a lot of good."

Master Gardener Mary Anna Davis of Cleveland has been a master gardener since 2004.

Davis began master gardening during her time in Arkansas.

The master gardener's program in Cleveland began in 2009.

"Being a master gardener has been fun every year, especially when new people come in who are really enthusiastic, and just being able to share what we've learned, and what we know, and as we work together we all are learning," said Davis.

Extension agent and coordinator, Laura Jane Giaccaglia, said the master gardeners have various hours they do.

Giaccaglia said, "Some spend many hours at the airport. Some spend some time downtown, and then there are those individual type projects that they work on on their own."

In October, Davis was honored with a plaque for the hard work she has done around the Cleveland Municipal Airport.

Davis said, "That was very, very nice of them. It was truly an honor to be awarded at the airport."

Davis mentioned that other master gardeners have received plaques for the hard work they have done in Cleveland as well.

"We just kind of go wherever we need to, and most of our projects are required that they be in public places, but it's always a lot of fun," Davis said.

There are around 30 master gardeners working in Cleveland and the next class will be offered in February.

The classes are for six weeks once a year that is conducted via satellite.

The classes will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from one to five and are held at the Bolivar County Extension Office.

Giaccaglia said, "We hope to recruit even more master gardeners next year, but we're here today to say thank you for all of the their hard work because they have done numerous service hours in the community each year."

"Laura Jane does a great job with the program. She's got a big group, and they do a lot of interesting and worthwhile projects around the county," said Kelly.