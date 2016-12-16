Don Ritchey

Don Ritchey was just a little boy when he began constructing things out of wood.

He has built wooden furniture, jewelry, toys, and now Christmas wooden ornaments.

The idea of Ritchey's Christmas wooden ornaments came about when he became a member of the Delta Woodturners Club in Cleveland.

"My Christmas ornaments are mostly made out of wood. I have some half wood, half plastic.

“I got started making them because I'm in a Woodturners Club in Cleveland but my ornaments are hallow so they don't weigh very much, so they don't bend the limb on the Christmas tree down," Ritchey said.

The Delta Woodturners Club has many different projects that the members do and one year, everyone in the club had to make Christmas ornaments.

"I had seen Christmas ornaments that some of the others had made, and I thought well if they can make them, I can make them.

“So I got out here to my shop one day, and I started making them," Ritchey said.

Ritchey built a wood shop behind his home several years ago and overtime he began to fill his shop up with wood, building tools, and items he made and collected over the years.

Ritchey said he always finds joy in building Christmas ornaments and other wooden objects, and there are many different techniques and materials he uses.

He said he does a lot of wood burning and wood carving to his ornaments to give it a nice effect.

"When I do a lot of the wood burning and the wood carving on some of the ornaments I make, it may take me a full day or another to do everything on them.

"It takes me a while to do this because I draw it off first with a pencil and then I come back and I wood burn it, and then I may dye it black to make a flower or any other design to stand out," said Ritchey.

Ritchey said his favorite ornament so far is half wood and half plastic.

The plastic part is an Easter egg he bought and pierced designs in.

On the inside of the wood and plastic ornament is a wooden cross he made.

"The cross is made in three different pieces. It has the tall stem, and two different pieces that goes in through the cutouts I made on the egg, so I had to slide the stem up inside and push the cross through one of the cutouts on the egg and glue it in there.

“It's kind of like building a ship inside of a bottle," said Ritchey.

Many of the plastic egg ornaments Ritchey makes all have hidden symbols on them.

"I hide hearts in most of them, and I hid the Mississippi symbol, I just try to hide something in there so that if someone is looking at it 10 years from now, they look at it and go, ‘Wow, I didn't know that was in there.’

“It gives them a surprise," Ritchey said with a laugh.

Magnolia wood, African-ebony wood, maple and oak are a few of the types of wood Ritchey uses to build his ornaments and other objects he has created.

"Making these ornaments and stuff gives me something to do to keep me out of trouble," Ritchey joked.

He also said he has also made Christmas trees out of huge pigweeds that grow out in his field.

He said he takes the pigweed with a limb, spray paints it white, adds Christmas lights, and places it in the window.

"People that drive down the street don’t know that it's not a real tree. When Christmas is over you just break the limbs off and throw away or burn it in the fireplace."

Ritchey began devoting a lot of his time to his wood shop after retiring from Jimmy Sanders, Inc. as a chemical engineer in 2012.

Ritchey worked at Jimmy Sanders for 25 years and said working there was the best job he has ever had in his life.

"I'm just lucky. So many people that retire don't have anything to do, and I have something new everyday.

“There are no two days that are the same. It can change everyday. Everyday is a new experience," said Ritchey.

"I may do carving one day, and I may turn a bowl the next day, or pierce an egg the next day, there's just no telling what I might do," Ritchey said.