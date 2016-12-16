The Mississippi Supreme Court upheld the conviction of Ceasar Johnson by Bolivar Circuit Court 1st District.

Johnson was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and sentenced to 10 years

The sentences run consecutively.

Johnson appealed the 2013 conviction on the basis of insufficient evident.

According to court documents, Johnson’s attorney claimed “Ceasar presented a reasonable hypothesis consistent with his innocence … because the State’s case against Ceasar amounts to nothing more than a hunch.”

Bolivar County was taxed with the cost of appeal.

Johnson of Rosedale was convicted of the murder of Gregory Johnson Jr., 28, that occurred on Nov. 1, 2012, at the J.Y. Trice Apartment Complex in Rosedale.

The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department began the investigation when a call came into the 911-dispatcher in the late evening hours of Nov. 1.

The caller, an apparent resident at the apartment complex, said to authorities that an automobile had run into one of the buildings.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams Sr. said that the Rosedale Police Department was dispatched to the scene and immediately contacted the sheriff's department.

"When we arrived on the scene, we found Johnson's body in the front seat of his vehicle," said Williams. "Our initial thoughts were that there had been some kind of confrontation and Johnson had put the car in gear attempting to flee when he was shot. The car likely was put in reverse and rolled into the building."

In September 2013, a grand jury indicted Ceasar Johnson for the murder.

Judge Charles Webster presided over the grand jury.