The Cleveland Police Department has arrested two people for passing counterfeit bank notes.

Arrested were Alton Stubbs and Tracy Oglesby.

Both were also charged with possession of controlled substances.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham, federal agencies have been contacted to see if there are other charges.

Investigations are still being conducted.

In another incident, Cleveland Police are investigating an accident, which occurred Thursday evening at the intersection of Miss. Highway 8 West and Ronaldman Road.

Bingham said the officer in charge of the incident is still looking into it and had not submitted his report as of deadline.

However, at least one Bolivar County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in the accident.

The is not information on if the deputy was injured in the incident.