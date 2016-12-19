Sunday at 2:58 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol, along with Bolivar County deputies and rescue officials, responded to a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 61 near Boyle.

A 2013 Toyota RXE driven by 56-year-old Jeana Jones from Cleveland was traveling north on US 61.

A 2004 Mercury Mountaineer driven by 31-year-old Ariel Hodges, also from Cleveland, was traveling south on US 61.

The mountaineer traveled to the left shoulder, crossed the median and collided head on with the Toyota.

Hodges was air lifted to The Med in Memphis with serious injuries.

A passenger Sabrina Clerk, 28, of Boyle was ejected from the vehicle. She was air lifted out to the University Medical Center in Jackson with serious injuries.

Jones died at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident. A five year old child who was a passenger in the Toyota was transported to Bolivar Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.