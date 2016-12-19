A new program created in November at Hayes Cooper Center has been a tremendous help for students and their families.

The Hayes Copper Extended Day Program proposal came from seeing a need and listening to the school community.

Out of 100 responses shown in an online survey, 81 percent showed interest in having an after school program that would help students with their grades and studies.

Principal Renee LaMastus said in a press release to the superintendent and Cleveland School District Board of Trustees that she believes the program will increase the interest in the school.

LaMastus said, "We have had several families to choose private schools because of the extended hours offered, and many of our own Hayes Cooper students attend afterschool programs that are offered in the area."

Extended Day Program director Cathy Coleman-Dancer Sparks said the program has helped the students in many ways and that she has seen a lot of growth in those students since the program began.

"The students who are in currently in the program, the parents have said that they see an improvement in their kids grades," Sparks said.

A total of 13 students are now in the program, but in the new school year, Coleman and LaMastus hopes to see an increase of students in the program.

"Because we started in the middle of the year, the students were already in other after programs and activities in other places," said Sparks.

Sparks and her assistant Denise Nash works with the students on Mondays through Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in all subject areas.

"Next year in our registration form, we're going to offer the program, and I think we will have more people that will like to join the program," LaMastus said.

Even with the amount of the student in the program now, the program has been going well for the students and the parents are happy with the improvements they see in their kid's schoolwork.

LaMastus said, "We just hope to get more where we can divide the age groups up even more so that the teachers can concentrate on one to two grades at a time."