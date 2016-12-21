Businesses all over Bolivar County will close their doors in observance of the Christmas holiday.

The Bolivar Commercial will not print on Monday, Dec. 26.

State and federal government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.

The U.S. Post Office will be closed on Dec. 26.

All libraries in the Bolivar County Library System will be closed from Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

All banks will be closed on Monday, as well as he Bolivar County Courthouse in Cleveland and Rosedale.

The Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce will be closed from Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

The city halls of Cleveland, Drew, Boyle, Rosedale and Shelby will be closed on both Friday and Monday.

Mound Bayou City Hall will be closing at noon on Thursday and will stay closed until Dec. 26.

RES will pick up garbage on Monday.