Hudson was elected in late June to represent Mississippi's Bolivar and Sunflower County.

"I just wanted to come in and listen to you all to see if there was a few things that you wanted me to pay special attention too as your legislator because when there are certain things that occur I want to be able to notify you or communicate or least to just hear your opinion and your perspective," Hudson said.

Supervisor Preston Billings said he would like for Hudson to pay attention and be aware of everything that is going on in the North Bolivar Consolidation School District.

Supervisor Donny Whitten told Hudson to pay attention to the plans for infrastructure in the county and state.

"Our legislature is not taking action to do anything about the roads and bridges in the state. We have a dangerous situation. We don't even have money to maintain what we have. Something needs to be done about it," said Whitten.

Hudson said he attended three meetings a while back about the infrastructure. He said a lot of conversation was going on about it, and he is hopeful and optimistic that he will see changes soon.

"I am really excited about being elected as your representative, and I am honored, and I really want to serve this community to the best of my ability," Hudson said.

Hudson said, "I want to make certain that we are not only taking care of Cleveland, Mississippi, we want to make sure we consider looking at opportunities to help grow rural communities as well."

During the meeting, it was also mentioned that work would begin soon on Crosby Road.

Concerns about the bridges in the county were brought to the attention of County Engineer Bob Eley.

Eley said, "Just so everyone in the public will know, we inspect these bridges every single year. We have I believe since 1983. Every bridge in the United States is inspected every single year."

Eley said they hire professional bridge inspection companies to come to the county and inspect the bridges every year.