A community Christmas Eve dinner will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Fannie Lou Hamer Multi-Purpose Complex.

Minister Levester Moton, Moton Construction, Heroines of Jericho Ruleville Court No.134 and Ruleville Central High School Class of 1995 sponsor the event.

"We'd been talking about going to a soup kitchen or food pantry to serve food," Angelia Childs, co-chair of the committee, said.

"We decided to set one up in our own community."

The dinner was originally intended to serve the less fortunate. However, Childs and her father, Moton, decided to open it up to everyone in the community.

"I wanted to give back to the community," said Moton, who serves as chair. "I wanted to let people know that (we) care."

The food at the dinner will be prepared by the Heroines of Jericho Ruleville Court and by Childs' and Moton's own families.

Moton and Childs are also willing to deliver plates to those physically unable to attend the dinner.

According to Childs, this is the first time that the committee has organized a community Christmas Eve dinner.

"If there's a good turn-out, we'll do it every year," she said.

Moton said he enjoys helping the less fortunate. He has organized a "Back to School Rally" every year for six years now, in which he gathers school supplies and school uniforms to give to those who are unable to afford them.

"This year, we passed out book bags filled with school supplies," said Moton. "I just love doing things like that."

There is no charge for attending the event.