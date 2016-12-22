Cable One and Northwest Broadcasting are currently in negotiations to renew their agreement.

According to spokesperson Trish Niemann, Cable One does not want to pass higher rates on to their customers.

“Unfortunately, Northwest Broadcasting is currently asking for a rate increase of more than 100 percent over our previous contract – a rate higher than broadcasters in any of our other 40+ markets are currently asking for.

“Northwest is also in the unique situation of having monopolistic control of all of the broadcast stations in both Cleveland and Grenada,” she said.

Northwest Broadcasting has control of WABG (ABC), WABG2 (FOX), WNBD (NBC), and WXVT (CBS).

“This is very concerning to Cable One because it does not lend itself to fair negotiations or a positive outcome for our customers,” said Niemann.

The Bolivar Commercial was unable to locate any contact information for Northwest Broadcasting.

However when calling one of the local stations in Greenville, the receptionist said, “We are making every effort to negotiate our agreement with Cable One.”

She also said negotiations with other companies had gone through with Cable One being the only company to have issues with the increase in price.

Niemann said, “It’s our goal to come to a fair agreement with Northwest Broadcasting by the contract expiration date, which is midnight on Dec. 31, in order to avoid disruption to our customers. If we do not reach an agreement by that date, Northwest has the right to force Cable One to remove all of these stations from our channel line-up.”

Niemann said customers are encouraged to call their local stations at 662-332-0949 and ask them to negotiate a rate that is fair.

If negotiations fail, Niemann said, “Per FCC regulations, we are not allowed to replace these channels with broadcast channels from other markets. We would look at the possibility of adding other non-broadcast channel programming.”

In 2014, Cable One went through similar negotiations with NBC Universal and Discovery, which finally ended in 2015 in Cable One’s favor.

Cableo One CEO Tom Might said at the time, “"Unfortunately, most cable and broadcast networks in the past few years have decided to raise the cost of their programming by astonishing amounts as they renegotiate new multi-year contracts with cable companies, at a time when viewership of their networks is declining at a rapid pace.

“This puts cable companies like Cable One in the very difficult position of passing through their large rate increases to our customers for networks they are probably viewing less and some not at all.”

The Bolivar Commercial will have more as this story develops.