Christmas came with ribbons, packages, bags, and even a few pink nightmare bunny suits and BB guns but now that the holiday season is coming to a close, the time has come to pack up the trimmings.

According to Cleveland Public Works Director Ray Bell, live Christmas trees need to be out of homes and on the curbside by Jan. 15.

“All lights and ornaments need to be taken off the trees before they’re put at the curb.

“We have to have those items removed from the trees because they can damage the trucks,” said Bell.

Bell added that when placing a tree at the curb call public works at 843-5365.

With the warm weather this holiday season residents must also remember to bag raked leaves and place them curbside as well.

RES will pick up leaves but only if they are bagged.

It’s crucial to bag these leaves rather than blow them into the street because they clog the storm drains during a heavy rain causing homes and streets to flood.

Bell stressed this importance, and said, “We really need people to bag those leaves because if they don’t and they repeatedly blow them into the street, they will be fined.”

Any sort of clippings or litter, whether it be leaves, grass, or rubbish, blown into the streets is a city code violation with a fine.

For more information about Christmas tree pickup, call (662) 843-5365.