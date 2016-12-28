Car from Monday's accident

Studies have shown that holidays are the most dangerous time to drive.

On Tuesday around 10 a.m., a hit and run accident occurred on U.S. Highway 61 North in Renova.

An 18-wheeler truck hit Kayla Marie Boddie’s white Nissan Sentra from behind.

Dave Crouse, who saw the accident, said the 18-wheeler kept driving and he was not sure which turn the driver took.

"There was two semi's coming up north and she was in front of them, and one of them she says hit the back of her car and the only two things behind her was two semi's and basically what I saw what an explosion of pieces coming out of her trunk and other parts coming off the car, and she came across the grass," Crouse said.

Another eyewitness said, "The 18-wheeler knocked her across the median and she spun around many times, and the 18-wheeler didn't stop."

Crouse said no one really got a good look at the truck but he hoped that the driver would soon turn himself in.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was still working on it’s report as of deadline.

"After checking on the driver, she was just furious, but the semi just hit her and left, and that is a shame," said Crouse.

Boddie's father, who came to the site, said she would be fine.

According to the National Safety Council, it is important to always be prepared and safe when driving long distances during the holidays.

A few tips shared on the website was to make sure every person in the vehicle is buckled up properly no matter how long or short the distance is being traveled.

It is also important to keep cell phones away because distracted driving caused one-quarter of all crashes.

NSC said, "Properly maintain the vehicle and keep an emergency kit with you, and be prepared for heavy traffic, and possibly heavy snow."

Another safety tip was to use a designated driver in case of alcohol consumption because it is the cause of impairment.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation urges all drivers to remember that being safe can be as easy as planning ahead and not drinking and driving.

Last year in the state of Mississippi, 162 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes.

In 2015, more than 1,100 people were injured in alcohol or drug-related crashes.

In a press release, MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath said the consequences of driving after drinking is serious.

McGrath said, "Making a plan before you celebrate is an easy, but effective way to celebrate responsibly.

Many state troopers in Mississippi have written up 4,661 citations, and 73 DUI citations were given.

Troopers worked 141 accidents, and five were alcohol related along with 59 injuries.

Three fatalities were recorded in two fatal accidents.

Crouse said, "You just have to be careful and aware of all your surroundings when driving."