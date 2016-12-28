Maxwell shakes hands with Panama officials before signing the Memorandum of Understanding.

Robert Maxwell, port director of the Rosedale-Bolivar County Port Commission, traveled to Panama on Dec. 13 with an Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals group to sign an agreement with the Panama Canal Authority.

While there, the group met with prominent members of the Panama Canal Authority, including Jorge Quijano, administrator and CEO.

"Time was allowed for everyone to discuss their respective businesses and locations along the inland river systems," said Maxwell. "Whether it be on the Mississippi River, the Arkansas River, the Missouri River or the Ohio River."

Quijano also spoke to the group about the Panama Canal's history and informed them of recent progress, including the addition of two new larger sets of locks.

However, the most important part of the meeting was the signing of a "Memorandum of Understanding" between the Panama Canal Authority and the Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals association.

According to a press release from the association, the agreement "is important to all of our inland river ports, terminals and river-borne transportation services and will recognize the importance of promoting waterway shipping."

"The Memorandum of Understanding stands as a more formal agreement between the two groups to work together for the mutual benefit of expanded and increasing economic development of waterborne commerce as related to the Panama Canal expansion project and the hopeful increase in the use of the inland rivers of the U.S. in transporting containerized and other cargo via river barge," said Maxwell.

The IRPT "has been working to bring container on barge shipping to the Mississippi River and its tributaries," according to the press release. "As this project moves forward, the parties will promote the use of the Panama Canal for vessels calling on U.S. Gulf ports."

After signing the memorandum, the group enjoyed dinner together as it watched ships pass through the Miraflores Lock, one of the original locks.

"The engineering designs used in these locks is simply amazing, especially considering that they have been virtually in almost constant use for over one hundred years now," said Maxwell.

The next day, the group took a tour of Gatun Lake, a man-made lake that serves as the central part of the canal between the locks and is approximately 85 feet above sea level, according to Maxwell.

"This means that every ship that enters the Panama Canal is first raised 85 feet to the level of Gatun Lake, and then lowered 85 feet again back to the level of the respective ocean to which they are traveling," said Maxwell. "While on our tour, we were able to experience several species of wildlife including Capuchin monkeys, Geoffrey's Tamarin monkeys, Coatimundi, 3-toed and 2-toed sloths and crocodiles. It was truly an amazing experience and one that everyone in the group felt extremely fortunate to have been able to experience."