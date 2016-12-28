Residents of Renova have long desired room for a public library.

When the city received a grant to build a multipurpose building, they had no problem deciding what to do with the space.

"We couldn't join the Bolivar County Public Library, so we decided to work as citizens and start our own," Pamela Martin, head of the new library, said.

Using citizen donations and funds from the Renova Ambassadors Club's annual Fun Fest, Martin acquired what she needed to start the library.

"We bought two computers and four bookshelves to start out," she said. "The rest of it was donated."

Martin has been an elementary librarian for 39 years. She retired last May.

As an educator, she understands the importance of libraries and reading, as do many other prominent members of the Renova community.

Donors include Martin herself, Dr. Billy Carl Moore, Dr. Deborah Moore, Charles Cole, Millicent Cole, Patrick Evans, Lenora Payne, Carolyn Lucas, Inett Jackson, Delois Green and Desiree Phillips, as well as the Renova Ambassador Club and the citizens who participate in the Renova Fun Fest.

"Everything we have was donated or bought by Fun Fest funds," said Martin. "Tax payers did not pay for this library."

The library celebrated its completion with a ribbon cutting ceremony in early December; however, it will not open officially until Jan. 1.

Although patrons will be able to check out books at that time, they will have to do so "the old fashioned way," as the library does not yet have an electronic system to check out books.