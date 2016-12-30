The year 2017 will come in wet and wild with a mix of weather conditions predicted for the first week.

Fireworks may be on hold for New Year’s Eve as there is a 90 percent chance of rain.

The first day of the year will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s followed by thunderstorms and temperatures in the high-60s on Monday.

Enjoying this day indoors will be all employees of city, state and federal government offices and employees of many other businesses who will close Monday.

The Bolivar County Library System will be closed through Monday.

All banks will be closed on Monday as well as the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce.

The Bolivar Commercial will print on Monday and RES will pick up garbage on Monday.