Cleveland is taking on a new tech vibe.

Now active residents have the opportunity to get updates on the city through text message and through a new mobile app.

City Clerk Dominique Green said the two-part notification system is fully functioning for iPhone and Android.

"To get set up on the text message system, text the word 'Cleveland' to 95577," said Green, who added a message to download the app would come up, as well as a message for push notifications.

"The app is a mobile version of our website. You don╒t have to download it to receive the text message," said Green.

She said the idea for the system came about when Cleveland had a boil water alert this year.

"This will allow us to blast out to everyone information that is happening in the city, such as a street closing or information on the Christmas parade. That sort of thing," said Green.

Green said the system is by bfac.com and will cost the city $3,100 annually.

In March meeting, company representative Robert Wilson gave a presentation to the Cleveland Board of Aldermen on what his company could offer the city.

An award-winning technology company, bfac.com provides mobile marketing and communication solutions to businesses, organizations, state and local governments and political figures.

Wilson previously said, "You were talking earlier about having lights out in the city and this could be a way to report those outages. You could also report a crime and even take a photo or video that would go straight to the police department, anonymously if you choose," said Wilson.

In August Cleveland Mayor Billy Nowell said, "Heaven forbid if we have another boil water situation or an unfortunate situation like what happened at Delta State. It's a good way to get out critical information."

Delta State University has a similar text messaging notification systems for its students and employees.

The system was used in 2016 when there was a shooting on campus.