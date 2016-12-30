When ringing in the New Year and saying goodbye to 2016 it is important to remember to take proper precautions so your 2017 lasts the full 365 days.

Fireworks will be a hot commodity and Cleveland Fire Inspector Greg Jackson wants residents in both Cleveland and Bolivar County to remember the importance of firework safety.

“There is an ordinance against shooting fireworks in the city limits. Make sure you follow the directions on the packaging and make sure that you don’t let children handle them.

“Also, make sure wherever the fireworks go, they aren’t going onto someone else’s property and the ground around you is pavement or gravel. Don’t set them off in the grass because all grass is dormant right now and you’re in high risk of grass fires,” said Jackson.

Trees are also susceptible to catching fire.

“We ask you to be careful and cautious. The best way to dispose of fireworks is to wet them down. Make sure they are soaked so you know you don’t have any embers burning in paper. They are made of cardboard and compressed paper and they will smolder on the inside. Get them wet and then put them in the garbage can,” he said.

The burn ban for the county has been lifted, however when handling fireworks there is still a need to take precaution in order to have a safe holiday.

According to the National Council on Firework Safety, additional tips are: Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

Recently there has been a surge or Youtube videos featuring people lighting fireworks in their pockets or in closed spaces.

The NCFS urges people to never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.

Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trashcan away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.

FAA regulations prohibit the possession and transportation of fireworks in your checked baggage or carry-on luggage.

Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.

Follow the proper precautions and ring in the New Year in a safe and fun manner.