One of the cars damaged by the Gator.

An accident involving four children on a John Deere 4x4 Gator occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday in the city of Boyle.

It was reported the youths, ages 14, 11, 11 and 10, alledgely stole the gator and ended up hitting two vehicles as they were driving.

Three of youths were taken to Bolivar Medical Center and the 14-year-old fled from the scene.

Boyle Police Chief Murray Roark said, "They took this four-wheeler from a house they burglarized and was running off with it, and they hit these two vehicles while trying to avoid getting arrested."

Roark said he knew the youth who had fled the scene and as of Friday morning could be located at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility.

Roark said, "They hit one car into a telephone pole and knocked the other car into a truck."

The drivers of the other vehicles did not get injured.

Roark reported Friday that 10 stolen fire arms were also confiscated.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Because the four suspects are youths, they will not be named.