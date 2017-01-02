The number one thing on everyone's New Year's Resolutions list is eating healthier and losing weight.

Cleveland fitness trainer Johnathan Beamon shared tips on how to keep that number one thing on your New Year's Resolutions list all year long.

Beamon said the number one thing is to stay consistent.

"Just because you want to lose weight by a certain time is O.K. but what are you going to do when you reach that goal? It can't be temporary, you have to take small baby steps everyday," said Beamon.

Clinical Nutrition Director of North Sunflower Medical Center Cary Moore also stressed that consistency and taking baby steps is important.

Moore said, "First, make a long-term goal then make short-term goals to help reach the long-term goal. Focus on one to two changes at a time, and once you've accomplished those, move on to the next one and two changes."

Moore said small changes typically bring lasting results.

According to the American Psychological Association, it is important to start small and make resolutions you think you can keep. If you want to exercise more frequently, schedule three or four days a week at the gym instead of seven.

There have been a total of only 8% people who are successful in achieving their New Year's Resolutions and that is because of consistency.

"It is important to keep your clients motivated and to communicate with them at all times, because communication and trust is important," Beamon said.

Beamon said when you build that type of relationship with them and keep them active; it is a cause for great results.

There are also many foods Beamon recommended for individuals not to take in as much if they are serious about getting fit for the new year.

"I always recommend to my clients not to eat any fast foods, no junk food, no sodas, no pastries, no fried foods," said Beamon.

Moore said snacking on fruits and vegetables helps us to meet out daily intake.

"Fruits and veggies, always! Based on the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, we don't eat enough of it," Moore said.

Moored added to also limit added sugars to 10% of your daily diets.

According to 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, less that 10 percent of your daily calories should come from saturated and trans fats.

Beamon said, "It's all about portions and how much you take in."

Moore also gave tips to individuals who have diabetes.

Moore said, "My advice specifically for people who have diabetes is to make sure they are checking their blood sugars first, you have to know your numbers. If one is unsure how a food affects their blood glucose, eat the food, wait two hours and check your blood sugar."

Moore said no foods are off limits with people who have diabetes as it all goes back to proper portions sizes.

Beamon said if you want to reach your goal in 2017, you must know how to stay consistent, motivated, make time to workout with a crazy schedule, and how to prepare the right meals.

Moore said, "Consistency is key, and consistent exercise must be part of the plan as well."