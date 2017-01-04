In the early morning hours of Jan. 1, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Sugar Shack, located on Greyer Street in Winstonville.

According to witnesses on scene, an altercation inside the club spilled out into the parking lot, which resulted in multiple shots being fired.

At least two different caliber weapons were used during the shooting.

There were no victims on scene at the time of the officers’ arrival but Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland reported numerous people had arrived at the hospital reporting gunshot wounds.

In total, five people were struck by gunfire during the incident.

Victims Gabriel Maxie of Shelby, Darnell Taylor of Mound Bayou, T’aijah Minter of Cleveland, Tamara Johnson of Mound Bayou and Trevell Parris of Mound Bayou, were all treated at Bolivar Medical Center.

None of the victims were reported to have life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are presently in custody but the incident remains under investigation by the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting may contact the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 843-5378 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.