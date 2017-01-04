Mound Bayou water alert lifted Featured
Written by Denise Strub
The Boil-Water Alert issued by the Mississippi Department of Health for customers of the Mound Bayou Water System has been lifted.
The water is safe to drink.
Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a system wide pressure loss due to power outage Monday.
When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.
When your boil-water notice is lifted:
- Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.
Example:
- 1 faucet — run for 10 minutes
- 2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes
- 3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes
Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.
- Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.
- Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with "cleared" system water.
- Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
- Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
- Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.