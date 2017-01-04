The Boil-Water Alert issued by the Mississippi Department of Health for customers of the Mound Bayou Water System has been lifted.

The water is safe to drink.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a system wide pressure loss due to power outage Monday.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

When your boil-water notice is lifted: