On Tuesday at approximately 11:30 a.m. the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a possible shooting on Booker Street in Mound Bayou and that Mound Bayou Department needed assistance.

Upon arriving on the scene, it was determined that one individual was transported to Bolivar Medical Center by vehicle.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the University Medical Center in Jackson.

The victim is in stable condition and two subjects have been detained but the investigation is still ongoing.

In a separate incident on this date, an unknown subject(s) shot multiple shots into a residence located at 204 Fortune Ave. in Mound Bayou.

It is unsure if the incidents are related.

If anyone has information about this crime please call the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department at 662-843-5378 or Cleveland-Bolivar County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.