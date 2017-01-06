Mississippi Blood Services is experiencing a critical need for donors and is asking donors to come in and roll up their sleeves to help boost the blood supply in order to meet the demands of hospitals throughout the state.

Mississippi Blood Services will hold a community blood drive in Cleveland from noon-6 p.m. Jan. 13. at Walmart, 710 N. Davis St. in Cleveland.

According to the MBS, there is a need for all blood types.

In severe shortage are types, B+, B-, O+, O-, and Platelets, and types A+. A-. AB+, and AB- only have about a 3-day supply available.

Those who donate whole blood, double red cells or platelets and help cover the needs of hospital patients suffering from trauma or serious illness, or needing major surgery.

Information from MBS said it is important to remember there is a two-day processing time between the donation and when blood can be released for transfusion.

This time of year traditionally sees a decline in donations, which is why there is such an urgent need for donations.

When a person donates whole blood, one pint is taken during donation.

It is later separated into three components — red cells, platelets and plasma.

It takes six people to make up one unit of platelets, which is why it is suggested that those with type A blood give a platelet donation instead.

Whole blood donation can help save up to three lives. Red blood cells are often used to help surgery patients, trauma victims and premature babies.

You can donate whole blood every 56 days.

Platelet donation is a special kind of automated donation that allows whole blood to be withdrawn from the donor and separated into its component parts via a cell separator.

All components, except for the platelets, are returned to the donor. This procedure takes approximately 1.5 to 2 hours.

The body replaces platelets within 48-72 hours and donors can give platelets every 72 hours.

Platelets are essential for blood clotting and often used by patients with bleeding disorders such as leukemia and aplastic anemia. Apheresis products or components are also used for cancer patients, patients with blood disorders, trauma and burn victims, organ transplant and heart surgeries.

MBS officials are asking donors to help create a new tradition for 2017 by keeping blood available for Mississippi’s hospitals and those patients who are depending on it.

Donation can literally mean the difference between life and death for someone else.

Donating blood is safe, simple and it saves lives.

Donors must be at least 16-years-old with a signed parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID.

Visit at msblood.com or call at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for more information.