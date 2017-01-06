Rosedale is once again without a police chief.

Michael Thomas was released from his position by the Rosedale City Council at its meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Carey Estes, who does not have a vote unless there is a tie, said the council always reviews the department heads of the city and then decides if that person will be reappointed.

He said the council voted not to reappoint Thomas, who had been chief for about six months and was still in a probationary period.

Estes said the council did not give a reason for the dismissal. According to the law, personnel matters do not have to be made public.

Estes said he had heard Thomas might file a lawsuit but had not seen anything yet.

“He was unhappy about the decision,” he said.

Estes said the council would be looking at all the committees and making changes in an effort to improve the city.

“We should have some things happening here soon,” he said.

In addition, Estes said two new councilmen were sworn in this week.