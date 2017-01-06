The Bolivar County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday and as has become a pattern discussed various road projects.

County Engineer Robert Eley requested the relocation of Delta Electric Utility power lines in order to complete a state-aided bridge on Sunrise Drive over Lead Bayou.

The relocation will cost $6,053.30 and was approved by the board.

Eley also requested utility relocation in order to replace a bridge on Hiter Road over Snake Creek.

This relocation will cost $5745.52.

The bridge replacement on Hiter Road over Big Bradford Bayou is complete and awaiting final inspection.

The bridge has been closed since February 2015.

Additionally, the county engineer announced that right-of-way had been acquired for a new bridge on O'Neil Road over the Tributary of Bogue Philia, that AT&T had agreed to relocate lines at no charge

He said he would submit clear site and utility site reports to State Aid this week.

The board moved that The Lyric Hotel, a $5 million project in Cleveland, meets all of the qualifications for tax abatement from the county.

"That was one of the incentives that was discussed earlier with the board in order for them to put in an above-$15 million hotel here," said County Administrator Will Hooker. "They were requesting for economic development and they had to talk about some detailed things in executive session, but at the end, the board approved tax abatement for the hotel."

The Lyric Hotel is a 65-room boutique hotel and spa that will be built by Chawla Inc.

Suresh Chawla said to the city in a previous meeting, "We love Cleveland. Greenwood has The Alluvian. We want all of that here. We will have a 65 room boutique full service spa adjoining facility, meeting and convention rooms, and have music seven days a week in the lobby with a bar and restaurant."

The Lyric Hotel has already been approved for tax abatement by the city.