Larry Harris, Veteran Outreach Specialist at Delta State University, will be at the Greenville Mall Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering veterans in the area information on the benefits they are owed.

Harris said, while an event is being planned for Bolivar County, he wanted to let veterans here know they didn’t have to wait to obtain information.

In a previous interview, Harris said, "We're working with the Department of Veterans Affairs here to help the veterans file for claims, file for disability, file for medical, health, and dental whatever service they need, including the wives and the children too.”

Harris said many of the benefits available to veterans are not being given because vets are not aware of the types of services they can receive.

"A lot of these veterans should be paid and the reason they are not is because they have not applied for it or they have not had anybody in place to take them," said Harris.

Harris said people are also not aware that there is a social worker in the Mississippi Delta who is hired by federal government to work with veterans.

"Their job is usually just to assess, evaluate, and interview those veterans who have any type of breakdown, PTSD problems, stress, any type of problems," he said.

PTSD is post-traumatic stress disorder, a mental condition that is sometimes triggered by a terrifying event that includes symptoms of nightmares, anxiety, and flashbacks.

Once veterans are evaluated by the social worker, Harris helps them with filling out forms.

Harris said the Department of Veteran Affairs in Jackson would soon host a healthcare fair in Cleveland with the Veteran Affairs Healthcare Center.

The Department of Veteran Affairs is a government run military system that is responsible for providing vital services to America's veterans.