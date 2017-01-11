After losing several channels over the New Year weekend, keeping residents from weather updates during a storm, and more importantly several serious football games, Deron Lindsay, Cable One general manager, appeared before the Cleveland Board of Aldermen to discuss the issue.

Northwest Broadcasting removed its channels from the Cable One channel line-up at midnight on Dec. 31.

The markets most impacted by the Northwest drop were Cleveland and Grenada, where constituents have lost all four of their local broadcast stations WABG (ABC), WABG2 (FOX), WNBD (NBC), and WXVT (CBS).

Lindsay said these stations are all owned by Northwest, which is not typical and while they planned to remove the channels in 2017, it was not supposed to be until December.

“On the 31st at 8 p.m. I got an email saying they pulled the channels due to copyright. We asked for an extension,” he said.

Lindsay said there were a few articles that were released on social media with some untrue statements about Cable One and he wanted to be sure to explain the situation at hand.

“We did not hear back for four days. We have filed with the FCC, the attorney general, and the department of justice in Washington (D.C.),” he said.

“It’s a serious bind on our customers and staff and we’re trying everything we can,” he said.

Customers will see a credit on their February bill in the surcharge.

Lindsay said Cable One continues to negotiate with Northwest in the hopes that customers will not see a major increase on their bills.

Alderman Robert Sanders said, “It’s the customers that suffer and that’s the real problem here. It’s a problem due to the weather we recently had and that can cause a danger.”

Danny Abraham said he was pleased with all of Lindsay’s hard work. “This man took personal care getting these stations up and what he tells us is from the heart.”

Alderman Gary Gainspoletti said it becomes troublesome when residents believe the city has control over the cable options.

The city only has ties to Cable One in regards to the fact that the city has given the company the right to use the utility poles for their installation and services.

Mayor Billy Nowell pointed out this issue was such a problem that people were checking out of hotels because they were unable to watch the football games.

With Cleveland rising in tourism, this is not a blow the city is willing to take.

Alderman Kirkham Povall added he would like to see local channels other than Greenville.

“People in Cleveland need to look at who is doing ads with them and not do business with them,” he said.

Povall was referring to the designated market area.

He requested the city write a letter to voice the support for changing the DMA and opening up competition.