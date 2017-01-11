Delta Arts prepares for spring classes

The Delta Arts Alliance continues to provide something for children to do after school other than twiddling their thumbs and being couch potatoes.

From photography to ballet, children from all over Bolivar County flock to the Delta Arts Alliance once the final school bell rings to channel their inner artist.

Executive Director Rori Herbison said, “We have been pleased with efforts this first semester in our after-school programming. It's always exciting to see the growth in enrollment. But it can also be a little scary because, as administrators of the classes, we don't want to lose any of the personal touch, the time for one-on-one mentoring and close-knit bonds our instructors are able to build with their students.

“I think we've been successful in safeguarding against that by sticking to class cap numbers and instead creating, second, sometimes third sessions of the same offering.”

The personal connection at the DAA is one of the many reasons children return year after year and the teachers are seeing these children grow before their eyes.

One of those children went from severe stage fright, unable to perform her story without a pep talk, to being one of the brightest stars in the Storytelling class.

All of the success, from dancers to painters, Herbison credits to their instructors.

“Any of the success we are fortunate to have in after-school programming begins and ends with our instructors and our students.

“Danza Reifers has done a masterful job at the helm of the School of Dance. Danza has so much passion for what she does and boundless energy; not to mention the patience of a saint.

“I have rarely seen someone so unequivocally meant to do what he/she is doing as Danza is meant to teach young people dance,” said Herbison.

“As we transition to the spring semester, the dancers will begin to focus on their year-end recital. We will have performances in the community throughout the spring months to prepare us for recital, including Crosstie Arts & Jazz Festival and Grammy Museum Mississippi Family Days,” she said.

Photography is one of the new classes and according to Herbison, as well as the students, it has inspired major creativity.

“Faith Barnett has stepped in with extreme confidence, yet a very, very approachable demeanor that her students have responded positively to in our inaugural photography class.

“Faith is committed to honing our young photographers' artistic voice, while also providing them with a sound foundation of concepts integral to capturing great images, like lighting, composition and framing.

“She is dedicated this semester to insuring each young photographer is afforded time in their chosen discipline, as one of our students favors landscapes, yet another really likes portrait work,” she said.

Additionally, the photographers will be participating in an exhibition of their work in April.

Kayla Sassenrath-Cole, the mini-artists teacher, uses both her patience and talents for art and working with children, has done “an admirable job with our young artists classes,” said Herbison.

“I'm often asked, ‘What's your goal in having a three-year-old doing art?’ Kayla answers that question each session with her direction and her work. We are preparing our young students for the classroom settings in following directions, sharing, listening; we are also building creativity and problem solving skills,” said Herbison.

“When you tell a 3- or 4-year-old artist to fill their page, you would be very surprised with those results. These young artists are also preparing for an exhibition of their work in late April,” she said.

Lawson King, who has been with the DAA for several years as an artist-in-residence and now Future Artist instructor, continues to lead children through many different projects.

“I tell Lawson as often as I can, I am so proud of his growth and maturity, not only as an instructor, but as an artist and a person. He has an easiness and a laid-back coolness — no posturing, not false; just purely genuine,” said Herbison.

“He connects with his students and brings the best from their work, without ever raising his voice above a whisper. He has the largest group we've ever had in Future Artist with 12 participants. He is challenging the students to see the world around them differently, more artistically, more aesthetically,” said Herbison.

King is planning three-dimensional work with the students, as well as a field trip to the Sculpture Garden to see public art and three-dimensional work on a greater scale.

Storytelling continues to grow from the small class of three, to now a larger class full of writers creating stories ranging from science fiction to supernatural.

This past semester, students had the opportunity to Skype with award winning author Deborah Wiles to pick her brain about her writing process and how she snagged an agent and became a published author.

The DAA after school program continues to grow and welcomes artists of all shapes and sizes.

For more information call 662-832-3344.